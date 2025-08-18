Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 16:14
    Can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $112,000 support level this week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market has changed to red at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.29% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $114,955. If a bounce back does not occur and the daily bar closes around that mark or below it, one can expect an ongoing downward move to the $114,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the bar closes around the current prices and with no long wick, the decline may continue to the support of $112,000 by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto is declining after the previous bearish bar's closure. 

    If the drop continues to the nearest support level, there is a high chance to witness a support breakout, followed by a drop to the $110,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,650 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
