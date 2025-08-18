Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 16:08
    Can bulls return rate of SHIB above $0.000013 by end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has begun with a market reversal, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 4.62% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the $0.00001251 support happens, the correction may continue to the $0.000012 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    If the candle closes around the current prices or below, one can expect a test of the $0.00001173 support over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. In this case, traders should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the interim zone of $0.00001150-$0.00001250. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $0.00001028 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001256 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
