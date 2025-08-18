Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 16:06
    Seems like Strategy executives like Jain are not bothered buying BTC price top as Strategy still commands jaw-dropping $72.4 billion profit on Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy's) aggressive Bitcoin playbook rolled on this week with another nine-figure purchase just announced by none other than Michael Saylor.

    Advertisement

    However, it was the remark that came with it that caught the eye. Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin strategy manager at the company, reinvented the old crypto joke on social media and stated that the firm will "be buying the top forever" after a software provider added 430 BTC at an average of $119,666 per coin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 14:16
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip With Additional 430 BTC
    ByCaroline Amosun

    HOT Stories
    'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement
    Bitcoin Treasury Craze Coming to Dutch Stock Exchange
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip With Additional 430 BTC
    XRP Rockets 32,474% in Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath

    Many are jokingly pointing to the character of Strategy acquisitions as the company often bought the exact top of the Bitcoin price and, after the announcement, it is not rare to see BTC going into a correction on the charts.

    Advertisement

    As of Aug. 17, 2025, Strategy’s balance sheet holds 629,376 BTC. That stash, built since 2020, carries a total cost basis of roughly $46.15 billion, with an average entry price of $73,320 per BTC. Even though Strategy once again "bought the top," the latest purchase means the firm’s Bitcoin yield sits at 25.1% for the year to date. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 11:53
    Michael Saylor Unveils Key Numbers Behind Bitcoin Strategy
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Digging deeper into the numbers, data shows that Strategy’s current holdings translate into a market value of around $72.4 billion, putting it more than 56% in profit overall. And that is no joke for the ultracomplicated multibillion financial operation involving lots of personal marketing from Saylor and constant borrowing through issuance of new stocks.

    Numbers game

    Talking about the top, Bitcoin has retreated from highs above $123,000 earlier in August to near $115,000 today, triggering a painful $581 million liquidation "avalanche" in parallel.

    On the corporate side, roughly 71% of that valuation is tied directly to Bitcoin, underscoring how Strategy has become a literal proxy for the cryptocurrency.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 14:05
    $3,780,000,000 in Dormant Bitcoin Resurfaces After 5 Years
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Whether Jain’s comment was meant in jest or a nod to Bitcoin’s cyclical volatility, the statement reflects the unusual situation the company has created for itself: doubling down at levels some fear could mark a near-term top, while its long-term thesis continues to hinge on Bitcoin becoming the ultimate store of value.

    For now, the strategy is showing outstanding numbers.

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 18, 2025 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance Issues Delisting Alert; Three New Crypto Pairs Added
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:06
    'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 18, 2025 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 18
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance Issues Delisting Alert; Three New Crypto Pairs Added
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all