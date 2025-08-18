'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement

Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy's) aggressive Bitcoin playbook rolled on this week with another nine-figure purchase just announced by none other than Michael Saylor.

However, it was the remark that came with it that caught the eye. Chaitanya Jain, Bitcoin strategy manager at the company, reinvented the old crypto joke on social media and stated that the firm will "be buying the top forever" after a software provider added 430 BTC at an average of $119,666 per coin.

Many are jokingly pointing to the character of Strategy acquisitions as the company often bought the exact top of the Bitcoin price and, after the announcement, it is not rare to see BTC going into a correction on the charts.

Purchased 430 $BTC for $51 million.

We’ll be buying the top forever. https://t.co/OZ8GQzaSEu — Chaitanya Jain (@_ChaitanyaJ) August 18, 2025

As of Aug. 17, 2025, Strategy’s balance sheet holds 629,376 BTC. That stash, built since 2020, carries a total cost basis of roughly $46.15 billion, with an average entry price of $73,320 per BTC. Even though Strategy once again "bought the top," the latest purchase means the firm’s Bitcoin yield sits at 25.1% for the year to date.

Digging deeper into the numbers, data shows that Strategy’s current holdings translate into a market value of around $72.4 billion, putting it more than 56% in profit overall. And that is no joke for the ultracomplicated multibillion financial operation involving lots of personal marketing from Saylor and constant borrowing through issuance of new stocks.

Numbers game

Talking about the top, Bitcoin has retreated from highs above $123,000 earlier in August to near $115,000 today, triggering a painful $581 million liquidation "avalanche" in parallel.

On the corporate side, roughly 71% of that valuation is tied directly to Bitcoin, underscoring how Strategy has become a literal proxy for the cryptocurrency.

Whether Jain’s comment was meant in jest or a nod to Bitcoin’s cyclical volatility, the statement reflects the unusual situation the company has created for itself: doubling down at levels some fear could mark a near-term top, while its long-term thesis continues to hinge on Bitcoin becoming the ultimate store of value.

For now, the strategy is showing outstanding numbers.