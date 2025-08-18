Advertisement
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip With Additional 430 BTC

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 14:16
    Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have grown to a massive 629,376 BTC
    A few hours after giving the X community hints on a potential Bitcoin buy, Michael Saylor, the founder and chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), finally revealed that the firm has topped up its Bitcoin holdings once again.

    According to the tweet shared by the Bitcoin advocate, Strategy has accumulated an additional 430 BTC in a move that suggests the company might be buying the dip as the broad crypto market turns red in a massive bloodbath.

    The move, which is just one of Strategy’s regular mega purchases, has brought its total BTC holdings to a massive 629,376 BTC.

    Strategy splashes $51.4 million on BTC again

    Saylor further emphasized that it had acquired the new BTC portion at an average price of $119,666 per BTC. As such, the new BTC purchase made by the company is worth a massive $51.4 million.

    Following the new BTC purchase, the firm now boasts a massive Year-to-Date (YTD) gain of 25.1% in 2025. While it had only reported a YTD gain of 20.2% as of last month, the surge in its accumulated profits shows that the firm has continued to hit incredible wins on its BTC bets.

    While Strategy is renowned for acquiring new BTC stashes in thousands of coins, the latest accumulation of 430 BTC made by the firm has sparked discussions across the market, as many begin to wonder if the firm is taking precautions against the ongoing market downtrend.

    Nonetheless, Strategy now boasts holding a mouthwatering 629,376 BTC, which costs a total of $46.15 billion at the point of accumulation. As such, Strategy’s total BTC holdings reflect an average acquisition cost of $73,320 per BTC.

    With the broad crypto market experiencing a massive bloodbath over the past few days, investors are curious about the amount of losses suffered by the firm during the period.

    However, reports on the firm’s portfolio performance suggest that the firm is still in massive profits regardless of the short-term losses suffered, all thanks to its commitment to the aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy which it kickstarted in 2020.

