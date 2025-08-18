Advertisement
    Bitcoin Treasury Craze Coming to Dutch Stock Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 14:32
    A Bitcoin treasury company is set to be launched on the Dutch stock exchange
    Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency firm Amdax is set to launch a Bitcoin treasury company on the Dutch stock exchange, according to a recent report by Reuters.

    The company, which has been dubbed AMBTS (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy), will join the growing list of European companies that offer exposure to the largest cryptocurrency.

    Biggest European corporate BTC holders 

    Bitcoin Group SE, a German company, is currently the largest Bitcoin holder with 3,605 coins that are currently worth $416 million. 

    Sequans Communications (SQNS), a French company that specializes in developing modules and integrated circuits for IoT devices, is currently the second-largest European Bitcoin holder with a total of 3,170 ($364 million) worth of BTC. Sequans Communications is in 23rd place. 

    Notably, France also occupies second place with The Blockchain Group and its 2,201 Bitcoins that are currently worth $254 million. 

    Amdax CEO Lucas Wensing has noted that roughly 10% of Bitcoin's entire supply is now held by corporations. 

    AMBTS could potentially top this list, considering that it intends to hold at least 1% of the company's total supply.  

    Top corporate Bitcoin holders 

    As of now, the entire top 20 is being dominated by North American and Asian companies. Of course, Michael Saylor's Strategy, which recently announced a fresh $51 million Bitcoin purchase, remains the largest Bitcoin holder by a large margin. Its Bitcoin holdings currently stand at 629,376 BTC ($73.1 billion at current prices).  

    The top 10 also includes such names as MARA Holdings, Bullish, Riot Platforms, and Metaplanet. 

    Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly-traded company, is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder outside of North America.       

