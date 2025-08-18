Advertisement
    XRP Slips Below $3 as Nearly $500 Million Worth of Crypto Gets Liquidated

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 5:47
    Bulls are struggling to push the XRP token back above the make-it-or-break-it $3 level
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP, one of the top altcoins by market cap, slipped to an intraday low of $2.96 earlier this Monday. 

    The token has hit its lowest level since Aug. 6 as bulls struggle to regain their momentum. 

    XRP/USD by TradingView 

    CoinGecko data shows that XRP is currently the second worst-performing token in the top 10 with a 24-hour drop of more than 4%. Only Solana (SOL) has underperformed it, plunging by as much as 5%. 

    The entire cryptocurrency market is currently under substantial selling pressure, with Bitcoin also taking a significant hit. 

    Longs getting wiped out 

    Earlier this Friday, the top cryptocurrency came awfully close to dropping below the $115,000 level, registering an intraday low of $115,059.

    According to CoinGlass, a whopping $464.70 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions account for the lion's share of this wipeout ($380 million).

    Key level to hold 

    As reported by U.Today, $2.81 is viewed as the crucial level for the leading cryptocurrency to hold since roughly 1.7 billion tokens had been accumulated there. 

    XRP is currently changing hands at $2.98 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

