XRP, DOGE, ADA: Top 10 Cryptos by Market Cap Undergo Significant Changes

Tue, 12/27/2022 - 15:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin and Cardano tokens unexpectedly switch places in market cap top
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
After rising 7% in the last seven days, XRP has surpassed stablecoins from Binance and Paxos, BUSD, to become the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Now with a capitalization of $18.48 billion, XRP is $1.3 billion ahead of its nearest competitor, but at the same time it is $20 billion behind Binance Coin (BNB) itself.

More coups at top

In fact, XRP's latest achievement is not the last significant change in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap from CoinMarketCap. Other high-profile shake-ups in this ranking include Dogecoin's (DOGE) overtaking of ADA, Cardano's native token.

Even before the FTX crisis, DOGE was consistently in the top 10, when amid Elon Musk's rise to power on Twitter and further turmoil on the crypto market, it fully entrenched itself in the top 10. ADA, on the other hand, has been actively competing with XRP over the past year for a place closer to the sun, constantly moving between sixth and eighth places.

However, the drop in quotations in recent days has pushed it to the bottom 10 and given the lead to DOGE.

Otherwise, the top 10, or rather the top 5, are not changing their look, and even the "newcomer" Polygon (MATIC) does not seem surprising anymore, especially considering the latest news from this project.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

