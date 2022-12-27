Cardano Excelling in This Regard as Year Rounds Up: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Santiment data, Cardano ranks as the foremost blockchain in terms of development activity in the last 30 days. Cardano outperforms projects such as Polkadot, Kusama, Decentraland, Cosmos and Ethereum.

Cardano is recording enormous development to round off the year as various teams consolidate their efforts in preparation for 2023.

Blockchain development activity is one way to measure growth & potential.



The top 6 ecosystems with the most activity over the past 30 days:



1.$ADA @Cardano

2.$DOT @Polkadot

3.$KSM @kusamanetwork

4.$ATOM @cosmos

5.$MANA @decentraland

6.$ETH @ethereum pic.twitter.com/5Jhxk6o7bb — Passive Income Princess 👑 (@BrianneFrey) December 26, 2022

The recent weekly report shared by Cardano builder IOG enumerates the work undertaken by various teams. The Plutus team is reportedly working on increasing script capacity, while the Mithril team just completed the implementation of a stable version of its release process.

The first phase of Obsidian Systems' Hydra for Payments project is concluding, as the teams reviewed and submitted several issues found.

In October, Cardano builder IOG announced its collaboration with Obsidian Systems to drive the development of use cases based on the Hydra Head protocol, such as the Hydra for Payments initiative.

Hydra's payment tooling will gradually roll out in Q4 of 2022. Hydra will also receive new features and enhancements, as well as their eager use in Hydra for Payments.

Final updates are also being made to Cardano-Rosetta to prepare it for the next major release. The ledger team has been working with the Plutus team on building a user-friendly Cardano-ledger-API package. Work is ongoing on the Lace desktop development, as the Lace wallet is now available for public testing in the pre-production testnet environment.

The Adrestia team kept working on getting the Cardano-js-SDK production ready. According to the report, Cardano-js-SDK is now in beta mode. Also, 1,151 projects are in various stages of development on the blockchain.

Cardano NFT space growing

In a new Twitter Space, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson explains the possible use cases that NFTs could serve as the sector evolves.

Per OpenCNFT data, the number of NFT trades increased by nearly 39% in the last 24 hours, and the number of trades increased by 10.47% as well.