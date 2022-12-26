Top SOL NFT Collections Migrate to Polygon (MATIC), Solana Founder Reacts

Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana founder Yakovenko reacts to rumors of Polygon paying top SOL NFT collections for migration
Top SOL NFT Collections Migrate to Polygon (MATIC), Solana Founder Reacts
As became known, the two most popular NFT collections on Solana, y00ts and DeGods, will migrate to other blockchains in 2023. Thus, it has been officially announced that the next stop for digital art collections will be Ethereum and its Layer 2 solution, Polygon.

An event that was talked about back in November, when Solana's connection with FTX caused the SOL price to drop by more than 60%, has created a lot of controversy. It especially, of course, hurt the large Solana NFT community. While there were no questions about Ethereum, rumors that Polygon had paid projects to migrate to its site emerged almost immediately.

The co-founder of Solana Labs, Anatoly Yakovenko, took this event stoically and, commenting on the rumors that Polygon paid for the projects, jokingly suggested creating forks of SOL for grants from Fortune 500 companies, which is a ranking of the 500 largest corporations in the U.S. He also remarked that blockchain cannot do without drama.

Polygon's another one, or two to be exact

The founder of NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, Frank DeGods, did not deny rumors about the grant from Polygon and promised to disclose the amount next week. Commenting on the situation in general, he said that he will always be an enthusiast, but in order to continue to develop and try something new, they decided to migrate.

The migration of top NFT collections with multi-million-dollar turnover to Polygon adds to the list of "big shots" establishing themselves on the MATIC network, which already includes Starbucks, Disney and Meta.

