XRP Could Go up in Price If This Works: Top Analyst

Surge of XRP price is possible, but this signal needs execution

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The recipe for XRP's price rise was suggested today by prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez. He was attributing it to a potential buy signal on the TD Sequential. Martinez suggested that if the buy signal is validated, XRP could potentially reach $0.45.

The TD Sequential is a counter-trend tool that was developed by Tom Demark and is known for accurately detecting the exhaustion point of a trend and predicting when prices will reverse. Unlike other technical analysis indicators that are only effective on trending markets, the TD Sequential is designed to be effective in both trending and ranging markets.

Although the buy signal was not validated in the hours following Martinez's report, XRP's price remained in a narrow sideways range. The potential plan outlined by Martinez is still valid in theory, but time is running out for XRP.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Currently, XRP is trading in a local downtrend that began in March after the token experienced growth of over 60% since the start of the year. While the price of XRP has yet to reach the $0.45 price point, the TD Sequential's potential buy signal has given investors hope that the token's price may soon rise.

The future of XRP's price remains uncertain, but Martinez's report has given crypto enthusiasts something to keep an eye on. As the crypto market continues to fluctuate, it will be interesting to see how XRP fares in the coming weeks and months.