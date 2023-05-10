Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for May 10

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 18:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see rise of XRP soon?
XRP Price Analysis for May 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins may have found a reversal point, as their rates are rising today.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 1.38% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has failed to fix above the zone of $0.43. However, if buyers manage to seize the initiative and return the rate above that, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a rise to the $0.44 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A more bearish situation can be seen on the bigger chart. The price has fixed below the level of $0.4340, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game. In this regard, the ongoing fall to the $0.40 area is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of XRP is about to close below yesterday's low at 0.00001526. If that happens, the decline may continue even below the zone of 0.000015.

XRP is trading at $0.4289 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Big Announcement Imminent, Arthur Hayes Shares Epic Bitcoin Prediction, Former Ripple Director Urges El Salvador to Switch to XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/10/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Big Announcement Imminent, Arthur Hayes Shares Epic Bitcoin Prediction, Former Ripple Director Urges El Salvador to Switch to XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Details
05/10/2023 - 17:45
Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Stablecoin Issuer Tether Rakes In Staggering $1.5 Billon in Q1 Profits
05/10/2023 - 17:34
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Rakes In Staggering $1.5 Billon in Q1 Profits
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya