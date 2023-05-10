XRP Price Analysis for May 10

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see rise of XRP soon?

Most of the coins may have found a reversal point, as their rates are rising today.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 1.38% since yesterday.

On the hourly time frame, the price of XRP has failed to fix above the zone of $0.43. However, if buyers manage to seize the initiative and return the rate above that, the accumulated energy might be enough for a resistance breakout, followed by a rise to the $0.44 zone.

A more bearish situation can be seen on the bigger chart. The price has fixed below the level of $0.4340, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game. In this regard, the ongoing fall to the $0.40 area is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of XRP is about to close below yesterday's low at 0.00001526. If that happens, the decline may continue even below the zone of 0.000015.

XRP is trading at $0.4289 at press time.