    XRP Community Hits Back at Jed McCaleb as Ripple Feud Escalates

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 11:33
    XRP Community Hits Back at Jed McCaleb as Ripple Feud Escalates
    Cover image via U.Today
    It started with a post. Just another social media comment from the "Build on Stellar" account, but this one landed differently. The post took aim — subtly but unmistakably — at Ripple, referencing its prolonged legal battle with the U.S. SEC. The XRP community was not amused and they made sure everyone knew it.

    Among those voicing frustration was John Deaton, a legal representative for XRP holders in the class-action lawsuit against the SEC. Deaton criticized McCaleb’s actions, pointing out that a founder publicly taking shots at the company he co-founded was problematic, especially given Ripple’s ongoing legal battle.

    He pointed out that even though the San Francisco-based company was targeted and forced to spend $150 million on legal fees and $1.3 billion from XRP sales, McCaleb still made a ton of money. Even after the lawsuit was filed, Deaton said McCaleb made $2 billion from XRP sales while Ripple's current leaders were busy fighting to defend the company, which was expensive and tiring.

    David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, also responded, "If you go after the king, you might as well not miss." The short and to-the-point statement was well-received by the XRP community, showing that Stellar's comment went too far.

    Question of intent

    The tensions between Stellar and Ripple are nothing new. They go back years, ever since McCaleb broke away and co-founded Stellar. But there’s something about this latest clash that feels different.

    There’s also the question of intent. Was the post just a throwaway comment? Or something more calculated?

    Some within the XRP community suggested McCaleb’s past and present actions are not as separate as they might seem. They pointed to the timing, the underlying tone and the broader history between the two projects. It wasn’t just about blockchain competition — it was personal, or at least, that’s how it felt to many in the XRP camp.

