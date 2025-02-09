XRP Community Hits Back at Jed McCaleb as Ripple Feud Escalates

It started with a post. Just another social media comment from the "Build on Stellar" account, but this one landed differently. The post took aim — subtly but unmistakably — at Ripple, referencing its prolonged legal battle with the U.S. SEC. The XRP community was not amused and they made sure everyone knew it.

Advertisement

Among those voicing frustration was John Deaton, a legal representative for XRP holders in the class-action lawsuit against the SEC. Deaton criticized McCaleb’s actions, pointing out that a founder publicly taking shots at the company he co-founded was problematic, especially given Ripple’s ongoing legal battle.

He pointed out that even though the San Francisco-based company was targeted and forced to spend $150 million on legal fees and $1.3 billion from XRP sales, McCaleb still made a ton of money. Even after the lawsuit was filed, Deaton said McCaleb made $2 billion from XRP sales while Ripple's current leaders were busy fighting to defend the company, which was expensive and tiring.

Advertisement

Imagine a founder publicly taking shots at the company he co-founded, after the company was targeted by the @SECGov, likely with his help, for spending $150 million in legal fees because the SEC said it was illegal for that company to have sold $1.3 billion in XRP sales. Now… https://t.co/mCvTVnxkHB — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) February 8, 2025

David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, also responded, "If you go after the king, you might as well not miss." The short and to-the-point statement was well-received by the XRP community, showing that Stellar's comment went too far.

Question of intent

The tensions between Stellar and Ripple are nothing new. They go back years, ever since McCaleb broke away and co-founded Stellar. But there’s something about this latest clash that feels different.

There’s also the question of intent. Was the post just a throwaway comment? Or something more calculated?

If you strike at the king, you'd better not miss. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) February 9, 2025

Some within the XRP community suggested McCaleb’s past and present actions are not as separate as they might seem. They pointed to the timing, the underlying tone and the broader history between the two projects. It wasn’t just about blockchain competition — it was personal, or at least, that’s how it felt to many in the XRP camp.