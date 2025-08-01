Will BlackRock Launch XRP ETF? Top Analyst Shares Latest Prediction

Advertisement

NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci continues to stick with his prediction that $10 trillion multinational investment company BlackRock will end up filing for both XRP and Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Geraci believes that it would not make sense for the financial titan to ignore the two top five nonstablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. According to CoinGecko data, XRP and SOL are currently valued at $173.4 billion and $90.3 billion, respectively.

Franklin Templeton, a $1.53 trillion asset management behemoth, is currently the biggest player to jump into the XRP ETF race. Meanwhile, $6 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments filed for a Solana ETF in March.

Only two winners?

If BlackRock does not move to file for XRP and SOL ETFs, it will essentially send a message to investors that there will be only two winners.

"If they truly believe that, then great. I suspect they don’t," Geraci added.

Last year, as reported by U.Today , Samara Cohen, BlackRock's chief information officer, confirmed that the financial titan was not interested in altcoins beyond Ethereum (ETH).

All eyes on SEC

In March, Geraci predicted that BlackRock would eventually end up filing for an XRP ETF after the conclusion of Ripple's legal battle with the SEC. Ripple agreed to drop its cross-appeal against the agency after District Judge Analisa Torres refused to modify the final judgment in the case that was issued in August 2024.