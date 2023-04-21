"XRP CEO" Reacts to Ripple's Billion-Dollar XRP Business Rumors, Trillions of SHIB May Hit Binance US following Voyager Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

"XRP CEO" reacts to Ripple's billion-dollar XRP business rumors

Following a publication of a Forbes article about Ripple’s multibillion-dollar sales of XRP through key Malaysian partner Tranglo, Tiffany Hayden , self-proclaimed "XRP CEO," took to Twitter to comment on the matter. She emphasized how Ripple encourages ODL partners, such as Tranglo, to make transactions using XRP. In a following tweet, Hayden wondered why Ripple does not provide a discount to all of its customers if it is reimbursing Tranglo and other partners for charging lower fees for XRP transactions. At the same time, Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed the speculation, saying that the company was created to distribute XRP "as broadly as possible." He believes that if Ripple is lucky, it will generate enough revenue to be able to sustain its operations.

Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens may hit major U.S. exchange following Voyager deal

According to a recent Twitter announcement by the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Voyager , a crypto broker that filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, it has reached a resolution with the U.S. government. With the resolution, Binance US will be able to purchase the bankrupt broker and its digital assets. As stated in the agreement, the appeals will continue with respect to the plan's exculpation provision. However, the government has agreed that the plan may move forward without such a provision and will not otherwise be subject to the stay. With this decision, it is anticipated that the plan will soon come to fruition and the acquisition process will go more quickly. Voyager currently holds $266.7 million worth of stablecoins, with Shiba Inu being the third largest asset in Voyager's wallet (3.1 trillion SHIB). The acquisition of Voyager by Binance US is a significant development as it will strengthen Binance US's position in the market.

