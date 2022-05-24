Shiba Inu Metaverse's Team Adds Former Technicolor Executive

Entertainment veteran Marcie Jastrow, who has serviced as senior vice president at Franco-American multinational corporation Technicolor, has joined forces with Shiba Inu Metaverse's team, according to an announcement posted on Monday.



In her statement, Jarstow says that she's honored to be part of the "amazing" project, adding that the meme coin has one of the most robust communities in the cryptocurrency sector.



The former Technicolor executive will be primarily responsible for securing brand partnerships.



As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu Metaverse, which was originally announced in February, was introduced in late March. Virtual land went on sale in early April.

In early May, the Shiba Inu team revealed that users could start purchasing pieces of land with the help of the SHIB token.The meme cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.000011 on major spot exchanges.