Shiba Inu Metaverse's Team Adds Former Technicolor Executive

Tue, 05/24/2022 - 06:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Entertainment industry veteran Marcie Jastrow has joined Shiba Inu's Metaverse team
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Entertainment veteran Marcie Jastrow, who has serviced as senior vice president at Franco-American multinational corporation Technicolor, has joined forces with Shiba Inu Metaverse's team, according to an announcement posted on Monday. 

In her statement, Jarstow says that she's honored to be part of the "amazing" project, adding that the meme coin has one of the most robust communities in the cryptocurrency sector. 

The former Technicolor executive will be primarily responsible for securing brand partnerships. 

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu Metaverse, which was originally announced in February, was introduced in late March. Virtual land went on sale in early April.

U.S. Senator Says Terra Investors May Be Victims of Fraud
In early May, the Shiba Inu team revealed that users could start purchasing pieces of land with the help of the SHIB token.    

The meme cryptocurrency is currently trading at $0.000011 on major spot exchanges.    

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

