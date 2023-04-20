Shiba Inu Advisor Hints at Hollywood's Growing Interest in Shib Metaverse

As Hollywood turns its attention to virtual world, Shiba Inu Metaverse project finds itself in spotlight, with former Technicolor executive and Shiba Inu advisor Marcie Jastrow touting platform's potential

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Metaverse team member Marcie Jastrow hinted at Hollywood's increasing interest in the virtual world.

Following the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Jastrow, a former Technicolor executive, wrote, "Shib the Metaverse is the talk of #hollywood and #Shibarium can run it all - we got this #shibarmy."

The NAB Show is an annual event where content creators, technology innovators and entertainment industry professionals gather to discuss the latest trends and developments in media and entertainment.

Jastrow's involvement in the project further solidifies its ties to the entertainment industry, given her experience as a senior vice president at Technicolor, a multinational corporation known for its work on major titles such as Call of Duty, Resident Evil and FIFA.

The tech veteran, who joined the Shiba Inu team last May, is working to secure various brand partnerships in order to bolster the meme coin's presence in the entertainment world.

The growing interest in Shib the Metaverse among Hollywood insiders highlights the entertainment industry's recognition of the potential in virtual worlds and blockchain technology.

Earlier this year, the Shiba Inu team was invited to exhibit the metaverse project at the 2023 SXSW festival held in Austin, Texas.

Shiba Inu developers plan to partially open the SHIB: The Metaverse by the end of 2023, offering users the opportunity to explore, build, design, play and develop within it. However, not all areas of the metaverse will be fully completed at launch as it is an ongoing project.