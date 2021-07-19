XRP-Centric Bitrue (BTR) to Be the First Exchange to List Cardano-Based Tokens

Supported by Bitrue, the release of Cardano-native tokens will be the next stage in Cardano solutions progress

Bitrue (BTR), a multi-instrument ecosystem for cryptocurrency exchange, staking and trading, becomes the first service to support tokens on Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

Cardano-native tokens are going to debut on exchanges

According to the official announcement shared by the Bitrue (BTR) team, its exchange pioneers support for Cardano-native assets.

Bitrue will be the 1st exchange to support #Cardano native assets!



These are tokens built on the Cardano $ADA chain, giving them great scalability, flexibility and speed. The 1st is $OCC @OccamFi support before the end of the month 💪 @Cardano



More: https://t.co/byVE9XAhAQ pic.twitter.com/bOuz5K7tTS — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) July 19, 2021

The first tokens will be available on Bitrue (BTR) as soon as sometime this July. As a result, Bitrue (BTR) customers will be able to transact assets natively on Cardano (ADA) and similar blockchains.

The Bitrue (BTR) team stresses that the adoption of Cardano-based assets eliminates numerous bottlenecks in terms of smart contracts performance and accessibility:

This is due to the unique design of Cardano as a multi-asset ledger, where the technical complexities to both issue (minting), manage, and own a blockchain-based asset are greatly reduced. The multi-asset ledger is a cornerstone that enables Cardano to be a global financial operating system and serve as a platform for a multitude of businesses and applications to be integrated.

Cardano-native ("ADA-like") tokens can act as instruments for many red-hot use cases like DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, governance designs and so on.

What is Occam.fi (OCC) and why is its listing crucial for Cardano?

Occam.fi is going to be the first project to have its OCC token listed on the Bitrue (BTR) exchange. Occam.fi is a DeFi launchpad that allows users to harness ADA liquidity in early-stage cryptocurrency products.

Bitrue will support both ERC-20 and Cardano-native versions of OCC.

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) is among the small cohort of blockchains that have been "fast tracked" for listing on Bitrue (BTR).