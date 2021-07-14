XRP-Centric Exchange Bitrue Greenlights Cardano, Solana, XinFin, Here's How

Bitrue (BTC), an XRP-focused multi-purpose blockchain service, offers premium conditions for listing of tokens that work on four new-gen platforms

Bitrue (BTR) is a cryptocurrency ecosystem for the storage and exchange of digital assets, lending and staking. Its team announced that some blockchains will have their tokens listed under premium conditions.

"Fast track" for Ethereum (ETH) killers

According to the official announcement shared by the Bitrue (BTR) exchange on its social media channels, the platform is going to offer special listing conditions for assets launched on top of four high-performance blockchains.

Are you building a token on the #Solana, #Cardano, #HederaHashgraph or #XinFin chains? Then we want to get your project on Bitrue pronto, with trading and possibly #PowerPiggy support! We'll build a long-term partnership & help foster your innovation



— Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) July 14, 2021

Any token that utilizes the smart contracts of Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and XinFin XDC Network (XDC) may be added to Bitrue's (BTR) spot trading suite.

To have its token listed on Bitrue (BTR), the project team needs only apply via a special Google Form. Besides accessing Bitrue's userbase, newly listed tokens will be granted marketing and promotion support.

As per the announcement, Bitrue (BTR) treats four projects as new-gen smart contract platforms dangerous to the years-long supremacy of Ethereum:

For a very long time the Ethereum platform has dominated the industry, but now for the first time enthusiasts are seriously backing these alternatives.

Community to decide on new listings

The new initiative has already started with the listings of two tokens from the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. DeFi-oriented coin ROPE has been available on Bitrue (BTR) since July 12, 2021, while memetic token MOLA was listed against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) on July 13, 2021.

Also, within the next few weeks, the Bitrue (BTR) community will decide on the next listings for the platform.

Bitrue (BTR) enthusiasts who stake BTR tokens are invited to take part in community-driven referendums regarding fresh tokens interested in listing on Bitrue (BTR).