Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bucks Trend With $1.3 Million Inflows as Bitcoin Outflows Continue

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP stands out with $1.3 million inflows as digital asset outflows continue
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 11:51
    XRP Bucks Trend With $1.3 Million Inflows as Bitcoin Outflows Continue
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In a market environment marked by cautious sentiment and shifting investor behavior, digital asset investment products recorded outflows for the second straight week, totaling $206 million. Despite this, XRP emerged as an exception, with $1.3 million in inflows, defying the broader trend.

    Trading volumes dip

    According to CoinShares' latest report, trading volumes in digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) experienced a slight decline, reaching $18 billion. These volumes accounted for 28% of total Bitcoin trading volumes, down from 55% a month ago. Bitcoin, which continues to dominate the market, witnessed outflows of $192 million.

    However, short-Bitcoin products saw only $0.3 million in outflows, indicating a lack of interest among investors to capitalize on the negative sentiment. The negative sentiment was predominantly driven by U.S. ETFs, which saw outflows of $244 million. Established ETFs were the hardest hit, while newly issued ETFs continued to attract inflows, albeit at a reduced rate compared to previous weeks.

    Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded outflows of $34 million, marking its sixth consecutive week of negative flows. Multi-asset products, however, showed improved sentiment, with inflows of $9 million last week. Litecoin and Chainlink also saw positive inflows of $3.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

    XRP stands out

    Amid the broader outflow trend, XRP stood out with $1.3 million in inflows. This unexpected surge in interest could be attributed to specific factors driving demand for XRP. One potential factor could be the growing adoption of Ripple's technology solutions, particularly its cross-border payment platform.

    In addition to the influx of $1.3 million in inflows, XRP's price performance further underscores its resilience and attractiveness to investors. Currently priced at $0.5336, XRP has seen a modest increase of 0.82% in the last 24 hours and a more significant gain of 3.01% over the past week.

    The 24-hour trading volume of XRP has also surged, rising by 12.61% and reaching $1,129,623,228. This increase in trading volume indicates heightened activity and interest in XRP, suggesting that the asset continues to capture the attention of both short-term traders and long-term investors.

    #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shiba Inu Bags $12 Million From Investors to Develop Shibarium Successor
    2024/04/22 11:47
    Shiba Inu Bags $12 Million From Investors to Develop Shibarium Successor
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bitcoin Miner Price Soars to $244,000 - Charles Edwards, Here's What It Means
    2024/04/22 11:47
    Bitcoin Miner Price Soars to $244,000 - Charles Edwards, Here's What It Means
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin to $1: Analyst Predicts Classic DOGE Pattern Breakout
    2024/04/22 11:47
    Dogecoin to $1: Analyst Predicts Classic DOGE Pattern Breakout
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Live from Token 2049 Dubai: M20 Chain's Groundbreaking Announcements
    Crypto Mining Platform, Simpleminers Launches Cloud Mining Contract
    Coinstore New Public Chain Forum “Finding the Future Alpha” Has Completed Successfully
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Bucks Trend With $1.3 Million Inflows as Bitcoin Outflows Continue
    Shiba Inu Bags $12 Million From Investors to Develop Shibarium Successor
    Bitcoin Miner Price Soars to $244,000 - Charles Edwards, Here's What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD