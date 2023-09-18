BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 18

Original U.Today article

Bulls have started the week with dominance over bears, as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.73% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $27,000 mark, which means that buyers have the chance to seize the initiative. However, one should pay attention to the bar closure.

If it happens with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $28,142 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,300 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.67%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame of Ethereum (ETH), traders should focus on the interim level of $1,675. If the bar closes near it, traders are likely to see a test of the next resistance level of $1,714 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,658 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, growing by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH), as the rate is also on the way to test the resistance. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, the breakout of the $0.5115 mark might be a prerequisite for a further rise to the $0.52-$0.53 area.

XRP is trading at $0.5053 at press time.