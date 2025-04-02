Bitcoin Mogul Successfully Launched into Space, 40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange, Grayscale Files for Digital Large Cap Fund ETF With SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day.

Bitcoin mogul successfully launched into space

As reported by SpaceX yesterday, April 1, Maltese Bitcoin mogul Chun Wang and three crew members, Jannicke Mikkelsen, Rabea Rogge and Eric Philips, were successfully launched into orbit as part of the historic Fram2 mission. The mission honors Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen's 1911 expedition to reach the geographic South Pole, with the help of the Fram ship. The crew, or the "Framonauts," are expected to spend five days in space; during their journey, they will conduct several scientific experiments, including growing oyster mushrooms in microgravity. Also, Wang and his guests will be able to enjoy the view of the Earth's poles through Dragon's cupola, a dome-like window providing a 360-degree perspective. Wang is not the only Bitcoin adopter who turned to space exploration; Ripple cofounder Jed McCaleb is funding the development of the first commercial space station.

40,000,000 XRP withdrawal stuns top South Korean exchange

A huge transfer involving 40 million XRP was spotted by Whale Alert on Monday, March 31. The aforementioned batch of tokens (worth approximately $83.5 million) was sent from Bithumb, South Korea's second largest crypto exchange, to an unknown wallet. The transaction sparked excitement among XRP enthusiasts, with speculation that the reason behind it is a whale accumulating the tokens. Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, legendary trader Peter Brandt shared an XRP price prediction, according to which the asset needs to break above the $3 level to become bullish. If XRP fails to do so, it could decline to around $1.70 per coin. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.12, down 0.95% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

Grayscale files for digital large cap fund ETF with SEC, XRP included