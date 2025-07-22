CME: XRP Futures Secure New Record

According to recent data provided by Chicago-headquartered trading behemoth CME, XRP futures logged their biggest trading day yet last week.

This coincided with the Ripple-linked token reaching its current all-time high of $3.65.

Overall, the total value of all traded XRP contracts has already surpassed a total of $3 billion over the past two months. Roughly 108,000 contracts have now been bought and sold via the CME Group platform.

XRP futures finally went live on CME in May after months of anticipation. As reported by U.Today , CME Group's Tim McCourt clarified that the product was rolled out in response to customer demand while also noting that the token has "a really strong use case."

CoinGlass data shows that open interest for CME Group's XRP futures currently stands at $724 million. It is currently in fifth place by OI. Bidget and Binance are in first and second places with $2.09 billion and $1.78 billion, respectively.