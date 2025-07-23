Ripple Empties 2020 Wallet of 200,000,000 XRP As Price Drops From Recent $3.65 Peak

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency movements on various blockchains, has spotted yet another massive XRP transaction performed between anonymous wallets. Once again, the sender has proven to be the fintech juggernaut Ripple, which focuses on crypto.

This has been the third similar transaction detected by Whale Alert this week. Meanwhile, the third-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, affiliated with Ripple, has lost the recent $3.65 peak reached when it almost surpassed the 2018 all-time high.

Ripple shovels 200,000,000 XRP once again

According to the above-mentioned on-chain data source, a total of 200,000,005 XRP was transferred from one unknown wallet to another around three hours ago today. This was the equivalent of a staggering $700,609,232 at the time of the transaction.

Commentators under Whale Alert’s X post assumed that whales were taking profit or, in any case, this seemed like preparation for something big to them. However, once again, the analytics account that tracks XRP movements, @XRPwallets, stepped in to clarify the nature of this massive XRP transfer.

The X post issued by @XRPwallets revealed that the transaction was made by Ripple from a wallet activated in 2020 with 200 million XRP. The wallet was drained completely as that XRP chunk was sent to a brand new wallet, also set up by Ripple. Earlier this week, Ripple transferred two similar XRP chunks, @XRPwallets noted.

Ripple 46 to Ripple subwallet



These 200 million XRP transactions were spotted on July 21 and 22.

XRP drops 5% from recent peak

On Friday, popular cryptocurrency XRP surged to a new high of $3.65. It was very close to the all-time high reached in January 2018.

It then declined, but on Monday, XRP once again took the $3.65 high. Since then, however, the coin has seen a major decline of nearly 5%, now changing hands at $3.46 per coin.