XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 7

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins could not start the week with a rise.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 3.30% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, XRP has come back to the bearish trend as the rate is below the $0.48211 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $0.46 level. If the price comes back to it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the support level at $0.4380.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.4714 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin is a much bigger loser than XRP, going down by 6%.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to XRP as the price has also returned to the bearish area. If the rate does not come back to the $336 mark shortly, the fall may continue to the $310 zone very soon.

BNB is trading at $328.3 at press time.