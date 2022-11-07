BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7

Most of the cryptocurrencies have started the new week with a continued fall, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.49% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the bearish zone as the price is below the important zone of $21,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the fall may continue to the $20,400 mark. In addition, the volume is low, which means that not a lot of buyers are willing to buy at the current levels.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,710 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 2.77%.
Ethereum (ETH) has lost the $1,600 mark, making bears more powerful than bulls. At the moment, attention should be focused on $1,500, as its possible breakout might lead to a sharp downward move to the $1,400-$1,450 zone by the end of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,578 at press time.