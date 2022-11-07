BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7

Original U.Today article

Can rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue after today's drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the cryptocurrencies have started the new week with a continued fall, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.49% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the bearish zone as the price is below the important zone of $21,000. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the fall may continue to the $20,400 mark. In addition, the volume is low, which means that not a lot of buyers are willing to buy at the current levels.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,710 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is even more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 2.77%.

Ethereum (ETH) has lost the $1,600 mark, making bears more powerful than bulls. At the moment, attention should be focused on $1,500, as its possible breakout might lead to a sharp downward move to the $1,400-$1,450 zone by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,578 at press time.