Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 6

Sun, 11/06/2022 - 22:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins rise next week?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is likely to end bearish for most of the top 10 coins.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 3.34% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the fall, DOGE keeps trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.1515. Volatility has declined at the moment, which means that the meme coin has started to accumulate power for a further big move. If buyers can hold the price above the support at $0.1112, one can expect a continued rise.

DOGE is trading at $0.1240 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is looking better than DOGE as the price has risen by 0.38% over the last day.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is slowly rising after the bounce back from the support level at $0.00001157. Currently, traders should focus on the vital zone of $0.000014. If the breakout of it occurs, there might be a price blast to the resistance at $0.00001519.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001265 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Binance Is Selling All FTX (FTT) Tokens. Here’s Why
11/06/2022 - 18:15
Binance Is Selling All FTX (FTT) Tokens. Here’s Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Explains What Recent Securities Fraud Case Means for Crypto
11/06/2022 - 16:08
Ripple CTO Explains What Recent Securities Fraud Case Means for Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
11/06/2022 - 15:50
Bitcoin Prints Worrying Signal on Chart, Retest of Levels Might Seem Next
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide