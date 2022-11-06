DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 6

Original U.Today article

The last day of the week is likely to end bearish for most of the top 10 coins.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 3.34% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, DOGE keeps trading sideways after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.1515. Volatility has declined at the moment, which means that the meme coin has started to accumulate power for a further big move. If buyers can hold the price above the support at $0.1112, one can expect a continued rise.

DOGE is trading at $0.1240 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is looking better than DOGE as the price has risen by 0.38% over the last day.

SHIB is slowly rising after the bounce back from the support level at $0.00001157. Currently, traders should focus on the vital zone of $0.000014. If the breakout of it occurs, there might be a price blast to the resistance at $0.00001519.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001265 at press time.