US SEC to Review Ripple Lawsuit Appeal in Hours

The legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which started in 2020, has continued to linger. However, today, Aug. 7, 2025, might prove crucial as the regulatory body is set to deliberate on its decision to withdraw its Ripple lawsuit appeal.

Ripple lawsuit decision may set precedent for crypto regulation

In an update shared by Scott Melker, The Wolf of All Streets, in a matter of hours, the SEC will discuss internally whether to accept the withdrawal. This suggests that the regulatory body will likely accept Ripple’s stance or respond with further action.

Notably, the SEC vs. Ripple case remains one of the most high-profile crypto legal battles, and the decision will impact the crypto sector. It might serve as a reference point for future lawsuits between Web3 firms and crypto regulators.

The SEC meeting today remains pivotal ahead of the approaching deadline. As U.Today reported, the next status report is due on Aug. 15, with anticipation high in the broader crypto sector and particularly among the XRP community.

As per the timeline, if Ripple and the SEC dismiss their appeal before Aug. 15, then the case is essentially over. However, if, after today’s meeting, the SEC decides against Ripple, the case might linger for much longer.

XRP price gains despite Ripple-SEC legal uncertainty

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Ripple continues to perform well in the financial space. The company recently ranked as the 23rd biggest private entity by market capitalization, with a value of $15 billion. Ripple outperformed notable Swedish fintech company Klarna, which boasts of $14.5 billion.

Meanwhile, on the broader crypto market, Ripple’s associated digital currency, XRP, has recorded significant gains ahead of the SEC decision. As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $3.04, reflecting a 2.16% increase in the last 24 hours.

However, the trading volume remains in the red zone, down by 5.35% at $4.8 billion.