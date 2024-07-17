Advertisement
    XDEFI Announces Rebranding With New Web3 Wallet

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    New wallet will simplify onboarding, offering more Web3 and DeFi opportunities
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Web3 wallet XDEFI has announced rebranding, with the release of a next-generation Ctrl wallet. The launch in beta is scheduled for August.

    The new Web3 wallet will allow users to access DeFi and Web3 services on multiple chains and to easily manage their digital assets.

    “I believe self-custody is a fundamental right, and as a wallet provider, our responsibility is to make it accessible and secure for everyone. People should be able to have full sovereignty over their financial assets without the hurdles associated with traditional crypto wallets,” CEO of XDEFI Emile Dubié said.

    By abstracting the need to pay for gas on every chain, Ctrl provides frictionless onboarding, offering 1,800 networks integrated into the wallet. Users will also be able to securely interact on-chain.

    The public will be able to sign up on the waiting list for mobile beta at Ctrl.xyz. Existing XDEFI wallet users, as well as new users who installed XDEFI, will have their wallet automatically upgraded to Ctrl when it launches.

    According to the company, in the future, $XDEFI token will be converted to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

