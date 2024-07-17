XDEFI Announces Rebranding With New Web3 Wallet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Web3 wallet XDEFI has announced rebranding, with the release of a next-generation Ctrl wallet. The launch in beta is scheduled for August.

Advertisement

The new Web3 wallet will allow users to access DeFi and Web3 services on multiple chains and to easily manage their digital assets.

“I believe self-custody is a fundamental right, and as a wallet provider, our responsibility is to make it accessible and secure for everyone. People should be able to have full sovereignty over their financial assets without the hurdles associated with traditional crypto wallets,” CEO of XDEFI Emile Dubié said.

By abstracting the need to pay for gas on every chain, Ctrl provides frictionless onboarding, offering 1,800 networks integrated into the wallet. Users will also be able to securely interact on-chain.

The public will be able to sign up on the waiting list for mobile beta at Ctrl.xyz. Existing XDEFI wallet users, as well as new users who installed XDEFI, will have their wallet automatically upgraded to Ctrl when it launches.

According to the company, in the future, $XDEFI token will be converted to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis.