WRC World Champion Sebastien Loeb to Launch First NFT collection with MyTVchain

Mon, 02/07/2022 - 18:00
Arman Shirinyan
World Rally Championship Winner joins NFT industry with MyTVChain
MyTVChain has announced a partnership with nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Loeb – the world's most successful rally championship driver ever seen. His most recent notable win was second place at the 2022 Dakar Rally and first place at the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally.

The world-famous rally driver has joined the platform with the goal of democratizing the universe of sports with the help of the Web 3.0 revolution. MyTVchain is a Web 3.0 platform powered by a BEP-20 token called $MYTV, which has gone through successful private sale rounds and raised $880,000.

MyTVChain changes the two-sided interaction of users with top-level athletes, clubs and associations through its platform. Having Sebastien Loeb onboard indicates that the project has successfully placed itself on the market.

MyTVChain provides a decentralized streaming service to sports athletes, clubs and companies with the help of blockchain technologies. Users of the platform are also able to use MyTVChain’s built-in NFT Marketplace by collecting legendary cards and selling them on secondary markets.

All cards represent a piece of a memory or a moment from an athlete's career or team’s history. Additionally, users will be able to acquire limited autographed content value, which is more likely to rise as athletes and teams reach new heights.

MyTVChain has come with a unique “Fan2Earn” vision designed to connect fans, sports teams and athletes together. By using a unique networking scheme, fans will be able to interact with content and provide support to their favorite athletes. By receiving constant support, athletes will get resources and motivation to do better and succeed.

The platform’s latest partnership allows further implementation of MyTvChain’s vision for successfully building a full-stack platform for the world of sports. The company is planning on attracting more diverse athletes and clubs to connect fans from all over the world together in one place.

