Worldcoin (WLD) Up 36%, What Is Driving This Bullish Run?

The weekend opened up to a mixed reaction from the market as Bitcoin (BTC) is leading an indecisive trend that is rubbing off on most altcoins at the moment. While this bearish inclination is affecting most altcoins, Worldcoin (WLD) is notably charting a whole different course across the board. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at a price of $1.54, up by 36.93% in the past 24 hours.

WLD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Worldcoin resurgence is coming at a time when there is literally no striking fundamental associated with the biometrics protocol founded by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. In a rare turn of events, the Worldcoin token has seen a massive accumulation overnight, with the trading volume jumping up by 356% to $424.6 million.

Worldcoin is hitting a mark of its own, and despite the controversies surrounding its distribution as a digital currency, it appears to be attracting a lot of sympathetic buyers across the board. The visibility of Sam Altman and the reward associated with registering to be scanned by the protocol's Orb accounts for some of the factors fueling a positive run in the Worldcoin resurgence at this time.

Turning around Worldcoin regulation woes

In recent times, Worldcoin has gradually become the crypto project or entity with more regulatory woes than the Binance exchange, the biggest trading platform firm in the blockchain world.

Regulators from different countries, including Germany, Italy and Argentina, to mention a few, have raised exceptions to data privacy that is deemed non-existent with Worldcoin. While the protocol and its biometrics data capture have been suspended in some regions, in others, they have been placed under careful investigation.

Worldcoin, with the latest growth, has once again proven its decentralized and permissionless nature with deep backing from its growing global audience.