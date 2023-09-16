Worldcoin (WLD) Up 36%, What Is Driving This Bullish Run?

Sat, 09/16/2023 - 13:24
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Worldcoin (WLD) leads altcoin resurgence with 36% jump
Worldcoin (WLD) Up 36%, What Is Driving This Bullish Run?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The weekend opened up to a mixed reaction from the market as Bitcoin (BTC) is leading an indecisive trend that is rubbing off on most altcoins at the moment. While this bearish inclination is affecting most altcoins, Worldcoin (WLD) is notably charting a whole different course across the board. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at a price of $1.54, up by 36.93% in the past 24 hours.

New Worldcoin (WLD) Soars 55% on Debut Day, Here's Why

WLD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Worldcoin resurgence is coming at a time when there is literally no striking fundamental associated with the biometrics protocol founded by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. In a rare turn of events, the Worldcoin token has seen a massive accumulation overnight, with the trading volume jumping up by 356% to $424.6 million.

Worldcoin is hitting a mark of its own, and despite the controversies surrounding its distribution as a digital currency, it appears to be attracting a lot of sympathetic buyers across the board. The visibility of Sam Altman and the reward associated with registering to be scanned by the protocol's Orb accounts for some of the factors fueling a positive run in the Worldcoin resurgence at this time.

Turning around Worldcoin regulation woes

In recent times, Worldcoin has gradually become the crypto project or entity with more regulatory woes than the Binance exchange, the biggest trading platform firm in the blockchain world.

What's Wrong With Worldcoin (WDC) Launch? Analyst Answers

Regulators from different countries, including Germany, Italy and Argentina, to mention a few, have raised exceptions to data privacy that is deemed non-existent with Worldcoin. While the protocol and its biometrics data capture have been suspended in some regions, in others, they have been placed under careful investigation.

Worldcoin, with the latest growth, has once again proven its decentralized and permissionless nature with deep backing from its growing global audience.

article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

