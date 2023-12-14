Worldcoin (WLD) Built by Open AI Founder Soars 13%, Bigger Surge On Horizon: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst and trader known on the Twitter/X social media platform as Ali has tweeted that Worldcoin (WLD) launched by OpenAI founder Sam Altman in July this year may see a big price move as whales seem to be getting ready for it.

Whales withdrawing WLD from exchanges en masse

Ali tweeted that the Worldcoin transaction count skyrocketed today, on Dec. 14, as cryptocurrency whales withdrew approximately 3.6 million WDL from crypto exchanges. Ali concluded that whales are “gearing up for a big price move.”

#Worldcoin is witnessing some interesting on-chain activity!



A massive exchange outflow of 3.6 million $WLD has coincided with a spike in whale transactions. This may indicate #WLD whales are gearing up for a big price move. pic.twitter.com/75BIVZCM8l — Ali (@ali_charts) December 14, 2023

Among these whales was cryptocurrency company Amber Group. According to blockchain sleuth @OnchainDataNerd several hours ago, it withdrew 2.02 million WLD from OKX exchange – that is more than 50% of the aforementioned whale transactions that witnessed a massive spike today.

2 hours ago, @ambergroup_io withdrew 2.02M $WLD ($5.09M) from #okx.



Their current balance is 2.64M ($6.88M).



Are they bullish for the upcoming Worldcoin ID 2.0 update? pic.twitter.com/oYFygZIzzX — The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) December 14, 2023

Today, Worldcoin has already witnessed an impressive 12.78% price surge. However, it was followed by a big red candlestick on an hourly chart, making it suffer a 6.11% drop. WLD is exchanging hands at $2.55 at the time of this writing.

The massive price surge and the above-mentioned whales’ withdrawals were likely caused by the recent major upgrade rolled out by Worldcoin.

World ID 2.0 upgrade arrives

The Worldcoin team has announced the launch of a major upgrade – Worldcoin ID 2.0. They have expanded their system of digital identity by including biometric authentication by face and adding support for several widespread online services.

There are three levels of the upgraded ID: “World ID device level,” “World ID Orb” and “World ID Orb+.” They all ensure a much better level of digital ID verification. Besides, World ID 2.0 works much faster than the previous version (about 24 times faster), the Worldcoin team stated in a recently published blog post with the details of the upgrade.

The popular global services that have integrated World ID now expanded to games and social media, as well as online commerce platforms Minecraft, Telegram, Shopify and Mercado Libre.

Sam Altman announced on X that OpenAI has renewed ChatGPT+ subscriptions. Altman was recently restored to the position of OpenAI CEO after he was fired by the management board and invited by Microsoft to join its newly opened AI department.