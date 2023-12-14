Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Recover $65,000, Here's Key Sign Shared by Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali (he goes by as @ali_charts on social media) published a post on Twitter/X about massive inflows of cash into the two leaders of the cryptocurrency market – Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What is notable about this is that these tens of billions of US dollars' influx into BTC and ETH took place within a single day.

A similar funds inflow into these coins was noticed three years ago, Ali stated, and it was followed by Bitcoin soaring to an all-time high.

"Bitcoin targeting $65,000?" Ali contemplates

Ali wrote that today, a mind-blowing $19.7 billion are flowing into Bitcoin and Ethereum. He explained his excitement by saying that approximately the same funds influx into these major coins was noticed in December 2020. After that, in April 2021, Bitcoin managed to top the $65,000 level. The second all-time high for BTC followed in October, when Bitcoin reached $69,000.

Over $19.7 billion are flowing into #Bitcoin and #Ethereum today! This is around the same capital inflow we saw back in December 2020 before $BTC surged from $18,000 to $65,000! pic.twitter.com/pBALVN0C2c — Ali (@ali_charts) December 14, 2023

This record surge has not been beaten yet, but Ali seems to be hinting that this may happen in the near future, if history repeats itself.

Here’s what really pushed Bitcoin to $65,000

The main cause of Bitcoin jumping to $65,000 and the massive inflows of capital into it are likely to be explained by the fact that in February 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his e-car-making company purchased Bitcoin, spending a whopping $1.5 billion on it and putting BTC on its balance sheet.

An announcement soon followed that Tesla was to start accepting Bitcoin payments for its electric automobiles. On Feb. 18, the Bitcoin price skyrocketed slightly above $52,000 and then on April 15, it smashed the astounding $65,000 level.

However, a negative event for Bitcoin also happened in April – Elon Musk reversed Tesla’s position and Bitcoin was no longer accepted as Musk raised controversial environmental concerns over Bitcoin's proof-of-work mining algorithm. However, Tesla continued to hold the BTC on its balance sheet.

By now, according to recent data, Tesla has sold all of its Bitcoin except 9,720 BTC. This Bitcoin chunk is evaluated at $417,230,028 at the time of this writing.

The flagship cryptocurrency is exchanging hands at $42.973 after staging a 5.16% increase from $40,865 overnight.