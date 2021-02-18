Whales Shift Almost $1 Billion in Ethers as ETH Surged Above $1,900, Reaching New All-Time High

Crypto whales have transferred an amount close to $1 billion in ETH while ETH surged above the $1,900 all-time high

Crypto tracker Whale Alert has reported that over the past 10 hours, a whopping amount of ETH has been transferred by anonymous whales: 500,396 Ether.

This happened as ETH hit a new all-time high of $1,900 and then climbed higher, later reaching $1,926.

Anonymous whales move close to $1 billion in ETH

According to data shared by Whale Alert, over the past 10 hours, anonymous holders of large amounts of Ethereum have shifted $957,712,908 in ETH: 500,396 coins.

Each of these transfers carried around 19,000 ETH and was performed between anonymous digital wallets.

However, one transaction bore a staggering 224,430 ETH, totaling $428,272,747.

Ethereum hits an all-time high above $1,900

A few hours ago, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, made another move up the charts and surpassed the $1,900 level for the first time in history, printing an all-time high at $1,926 per coin.

The previous historical peak of $1,800 was crossed a week ago, on Feb. 10, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Santiment data agency has tweeted that the amount of whale wallets with over 10,000 ETH whooshed to 1,287 four days ago, prior to the new all-time high.

The CEO of CryptoQuant analytics service has also commented on the achievement of ETH's new all-time high. He tweeted that this ATH has been driven by reasons different than in 2018 when ETH reached its $1,300 peak.

This time, it is due to interest from financial institutions (CME launched ETH futures on Feb. 8), the launch of ETH 2.0's zero phase on Dec. 1, 2020, many withdrawals from crypto exchanges and the DeFi boom.

As reported by U.Today earlier, daily trading volume on ETH futures on CME has almost doubled between last Friday and yesterday.

Native coin of Ethereum's rival surges to fourth spot

BNB, native token of Binance and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), reached a new all-time high of $194 today and sprang to the fourth position on CoinMarketCap, flipping ADA and Polkadot and pushing XRP to spot seven.

Two times the amount of transactions have been registered on the Binance Smart Chain than on Ethereum due to the immensely high fees of the latter. Head of Binance, CZ, believes BSC to be a major rival of Ethereum, created by Vitalik Buterin.