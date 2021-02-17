ETH Futures Daily Volume on CME Hits $75.8 Million – Double Rise from Friday

Glassnode has reported that by today ETH futures daily volume on CME has surged to $75.8 million and the aggregate open interest now totals $62 million

Glassnode analytics company has reported that since Friday last week, daily trading volume of Ethereum futures on CME has almost doubled and reached $75.8 million.

CME ETH futures daily volume shows almost double increase

On Friday last week, daily trading volume of Ethereum futures on CME totalled $40 million. By today, it has surged almost twice to $75.8 million, showing a great demand from financial institutions.

Image via Twitter

Number of active Ethereum addresses reaches new peak

Glassnode data has also demonstrated that the amount of active addresses on the Ethereum blockchain has surged.

The 3-month average of Ethereum AA has soared above its previous all-time high and it keeps increasing.

After almost topping the $1,900 level on Saturday, this week, the second largest cryptocurrency has been trading in a range slightly above the $1,800 line.

At the time of writing, Ether is exchanging hands at $1,811, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.