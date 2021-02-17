ETH Futures Daily Volume on CME Hits $75.8 Million – Double Rise from Friday

News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 16:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode has reported that by today ETH futures daily volume on CME has surged to $75.8 million and the aggregate open interest now totals $62 million
ETH Futures Daily Volume on CME Hits $75.8 Million – Double Rise from Friday
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Glassnode analytics company has reported that since Friday last week, daily trading volume of Ethereum futures on CME has almost doubled and reached $75.8 million.

CME ETH futures daily volume shows almost double increase

On Friday last week, daily trading volume of Ethereum futures on CME totalled $40 million. By today, it has surged almost twice to $75.8 million, showing a great demand from financial institutions.

ETH__0987876543467
Image via Twitter

Related
After Rally to $1,600, Open Interest on Ethereum Futures Hits New All-Time High

Number of active Ethereum addresses reaches new peak

Glassnode data has also demonstrated that the amount of active addresses on the Ethereum blockchain has surged.

The 3-month average of Ethereum AA has soared above its previous all-time high and it keeps increasing.

After almost topping the $1,900 level on Saturday, this week, the second largest cryptocurrency has been trading in a range slightly above the $1,800 line.

At the time of writing, Ether is exchanging hands at $1,811, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.

#Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Futures #Cryptoсurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Hits $52,000, Reaching New All-Time High
News
19:46

Bitcoin Hits $52,000, Reaching New All-Time High

Alex Dovbnya
article image Kiss Frontman Gene Simmons Is Deep in Bitcoin, Shares His High BTC Bet
News
02/11/2021 - 09:33

Kiss Frontman Gene Simmons Is Deep in Bitcoin, Shares His High BTC Bet
Yuri Molchan
article image Miami Agrees to Pay Its Employees in Bitcoin
News
02/12/2021 - 05:55

Miami Agrees to Pay Its Employees in Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya