WeWork Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says It Will Hold Crypto on Its Balance Sheet

Coworking giant WeWork has announced that it now accepting cryptocurrencies from its members. The list of supported digital assets includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, two stablecoins (Paxos and USD Coin), and several other coins.

Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is the first WeWork member that has used the new payment offering. The office-sharing behemoth will also pay landlords in crypto via the leading crypto trading platform.

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathran claims that his company is striving to adapt to the needs of its clients in the fintech sector:

WeWork’s strength is in our ability to evolve and best meet the diverse needs of our members around the world. As our member base continues to grow in the fintech sector, so will our ability to adapt to their needs and service a new economy. WeWork has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies, finding new ways to support our members.

Apart from adopting cryptocurrencies as a new form of payment, WeWork will also hold the novel asset class on its balance sheet.