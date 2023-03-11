we2net (WE2NET) Protocol Goes Live on BNB Chain, Passes CertiK Audit

we2net (WE2NET) is a new liquidity protocol and reward generation system that aims to provide a more fair, inclusive, and balanced liquidity ecosystem. The protocol has a strict third-party security audit and detailed roadmap for 2023-2024.

we2net goes live, deadline for LPs set for April 15, 2023

According to the official announcement by the we2net team, its mainnet version inches closer to its official public release. The first generation of its liquidity providers should be onboarded until April 15, 2023.

we2net is about to launch, please stay tuned to our official media channels. pic.twitter.com/HJjzjk8iPZ — we2net (@we2net) March 10, 2023

The protocol focuses on providing an equal opportunity for early enthusiasts, founding teams, and other investors by locking a portion of liquidity in the smart contract for a predetermined period. The injected liquidity will be stored in the pool of PancakeSwap (CAKE) to prevent the network from being dominated by whales. Additionally, it will eliminate the opportunity for early contributors to sell their allocation on a large scale in the first few months of we2net's operation.

The utility and LP reward token for the protocol, named WE2NET, will be distributed to all investors. 1 WE2NET is currently sold for 0.1 USDT. The first LP reward distribution will take place after the LP deadline in April 2023.

Referral program for audited DeFi

To accelerate we2net's adoption and increase its visibility, the team has launched a generous referral program. Direct referrals can earn up to 50% of the reward for their followers. The referral program has six levels: direct referrers get 50%, indirect referrers get 25%, third-level referrers get 12.5%, and so on.

To ensure that its design is secure for all users and liquidity providers, we2net protocol was audited by CertiK, one of the leading Web3 cybersecurity teams.

As the protocol's first iteration is about to be released, we2net has released a roadmap for its investors. In 2023, the protocol will launch a staking farm and its own non-fungible token (NFT).

In the fourth quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, the team will activate a full mainnet and launch an application marketplace for the Web3 field.