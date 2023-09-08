Vitalik Buterin Could Have Pushed SHIB up Over 46,000,000%, IOTA Closer to ETH Compatibility, First-Ever Cardano Static Website Kicks Off: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Vitalik Buterin could have pushed SHIB up over 46,000,000%, here's why it never happened

The Shuibburn X account recently revealed that back in 2021, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin could have given a significant push to the SHIB price but did not do it. In early 2021, Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi sent half of the one-quadrillion SHIB supply to Vitalik Buterin's wallet. Per the Shibburn post, Buterin burnt the SHIB he received only several months later, after the SHIB price jumped from $0.0000076 to $0.00003469 on May 11. The ETH cofounder sent 90% of SHIB he had to a dead-end wallet, and the amount of SHIB he burned was evaluated at $6.7 billion. If Buterin destroyed the tokens a couple of weeks earlier, he could have contributed to the SHIB price increasing by over 46,000,000% x since its launch. The reason why Buterin decided to burn 90% of his SHIB was that he did not want to "be a locus of power of that kind."

IOTA closer to ETH compatibility as Shimmer nears key milestone

In a recent X thread, Shimmer , the network built to advance major IOTA innovations, provided an update on its EVM development. In the thread, Shimmer stated that its smart contracts team has been working hard testing and fixing bugs. Before the summer, ecosystem projects were asked to test their dApps on the Shimmer EVM testnet. Although it took longer than anticipated, most of the issues have now been resolved, and the majority of projects are satisfied with the current state. At the moment, adjustments and testing for a closed Shimmer EVM launch are being finalized. As for the public launch, it is expected a few weeks later.

First-ever Cardano (ADA) static website kicks off