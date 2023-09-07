IOTA closer to ETH compatibility as Shimmer nears key milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shimmer, the network built to advance major IOTA innovations, is nearing a key milestone, bringing IOTA one step closer to Ethereum compatibility. According to an X post, the Shimmer EVM launch could be imminent.

Shimmer provides an update on its EVM development, stating that its smart contracts team is hard at work testing and fixing bugs that are critical for a successful launch.

The Shimmer EVM team reflects on how things have gone up to this point, stating that before the summer, ecosystem projects were asked to test their dApps on the Shimmer EVM testnet.

Though it took longer than intended, most issues have now been fixed, and most projects are pleased with the current status.

Various tests (individually and under congested conditions) were successful. Tests in congested circumstances offered valuable insights into app behavior, which the team says boosted confidence in the EVM launch. That said, adjustments and testing for a closed Shimmer EVM launch are being finalized.

According to a previous post, the team stated that it was conducting final tweaks and tests while planning to initiate a closed launch of Shimmer EVM shortly.

This will allow the infrastructure, explorer and indexing services to be set up and the launching projects to begin their deployments and final tests.

The public launch is to be expected once everything is ready, and it might follow a few weeks later.

The Shimmer EVM launch remains a highly anticipated event for the IOTA community. Already, the Shimmer EVM testnet has topped 1.4 million transactions, suggesting demand for the innovation.

Currently, the Shimmer EVM testnet boasts 1,415,518 total transactions; 653,417 total blocks; 29,462 wallet addresses and an average block time of 727 milliseconds.