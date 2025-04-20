Advertisement
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reacts to Bitcoin's Surprising Price Move: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 13:57
    Bitcoin has now reached key decision point
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, may have recently pulled off a technically significant move — but not everyone is impressed.

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt recently reacted on X in response to an analysis by crypto analyst Rekt Capital, who highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) has broken its multi-month downtrend, successfully retested it as support and held above it for several consecutive days — a pattern typically considered as bullish. Brandt, who previously highlighted Bitcoin's boring and repetitive price action in previous posts, reacted with a yawn emoji.

    In a tweet on April 17, Brandt commented on Bitcoin's repetitive and uninspiring price action, comparing it to "little boxes on the hillside, little boxes made of ticky-tacky." BTC has been locked in a horizontal movement rather than an upward trajectory. In the last 30 days, Bitcoin has traded between $75,000 and $88,000, unable to breach $90,000.

    Bitcoin retested lows near $74,000 twice in April, establishing support in this price range before rebounding. Following the comeback, Bitcoin reached highs of $85,909 on April 12 and has since hovered around $85,000. The lead crypto asset has fluctuated in a narrow range between $82,765 and $86,491 since then.

    Bitcoin at key decision point

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 1.16% in the last 24 hours to $84,308 as the crypto market faced slight selling pressure in the early Sunday session with nearly $138 million reached in liquidations across the crypto market.

    Markets routinely drive investors to the brink of maximum pain, typically reaching a peak at the turning point between a bull and a bear cycle. According to Glassnode, the volatility-adjusted Net Realized Profit/Loss indicator oscillates around its long-term median, acting as a mean reversion tool.

    This metric has now reset back to its neutral median value, indicating the Bitcoin market has reached a key decision point, and draws a line in the sand for the bulls to reestablish support in the current price range.

    #Cryptocurrency influencer #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
