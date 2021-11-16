lumenswap_lottery
Bitcoin Wipes Out November Gains Amid Brutal Sell-Off

News
Tue, 11/16/2021 - 05:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
After scoring big gains in “Uptober,” Bitcoin is struggling to remain in the green this November
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency, has turned red on the monthly chart, wiping out its November gains.
BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Elon Musk Slams Fiat Money
The cryptocurrency slipped to an intraday low of $60,350 at 4:23 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, plunging 5% within four hours.

This is the lowest level the cryptocurrency has seen since Nov. 6.

Ether (ETH) saw a steeper correction than Bitcoin, dropping to $4,249 earlier today.

The two largest cryptocurrencies are both down 10.8% from their recent record highs at the time of writing.

According to data provided by Coinglass, $287.84 million worth of longs has been liquidated in four hours.

Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) are down more than 10% over the past 24 hours, becoming the top laggards amid major altcoins. 

