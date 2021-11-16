Breaking: Bitcoin Drops Below $60,000 First Time in Two Weeks

Bitcoin is losing its value following the global cryptocurrency market correction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin had a rough start this week and is now trading below $60,000. Since the beginning of November, 24-hour liquidations have reached $600 million.

Bitcoin has dropped through the strong $60,000 support with the opening of a new hourly candle. After going through the support, it also immediately lost another $900 of its value, totaling a 7.3% daily loss.

At press time, Bitcoin is continuously testing the $59,000 support while hitting a new daily low of $58,368. Previously, traders were cautious about Bitcoin breaking the previously untouchable support of $60,000.

Highly leveraged positions have already been liquidated from the market totaling approximately $600 million in losses for bulls.

Altcoins like Ethereum, Cardano and Doge are losing 10% on average while reaching new local lows.