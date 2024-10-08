Advertisement
AD

    USDT Is 104% Backed, Tether CEO Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The CEO of Tether says that there is nothing as safe as short-term T-bills
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 16:08
    USDT Is 104% Backed, Tether CEO Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent interview with Fox Business, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed that the USDT stablecoin is 104% backed. 

    Advertisement

    This means that the value of the collateral held by the company is significantly higher than the total supply of the stablecoin. 

    Ardoino told Fox Business that ensuring the safety of the stablecoin product remains the company's "highest priority." 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Ripple CTO Dispels XRP Community Doubts on RLUSD Stablecoin
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the market cap of USDT is currently approaching the $120 billion mark. 

    Advertisement

    Back in 2021, the company was slapped with a $41 million fine by the CFTC for making misleading statements about its reserves. 

    Related
    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 15:52
    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The company publishes attestations on a quarterly basis in order to shed light on its reserves. 

    Last year, American financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald confirmed that it was responsible for overseeing Tether's Treasury bills. As noted by Ardoino, Carntor is directly connected to the Fed, meaning that it would be able to pay out via that facility under any circumstances. The company holds a staggering $97 billion worth of government bonds. 

    Earlier this year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stirred up some controversy by suggesting that the US government was going after Tether. The statement, which came shortly after Ripple announced its own stablecoin, did not sit well with Ardoino. The latter slammed the Ripple boss for spreading FUD and highlighted his company's cooperation with law enforcement agencies around the globe.

    #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 18:26
    Cat-Themed SHIB Rival Listed on Leading US Exchange
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:57
    Cardano Founder Spotlights Major Use Case for DeSci
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cat-Themed SHIB Rival Listed on Leading US Exchange
    USDT Is 104% Backed, Tether CEO Says
    Cardano Founder Spotlights Major Use Case for DeSci
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD