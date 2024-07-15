Advertisement
AD

    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $140 million in Tether suddenly frozen - What's the deal?
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 15:52
    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen a combined $140 million USDT across three addresses, as reported by blockchain tracker Whale Alert today. The specific details behind the freeze are yet to be revealed by Tether.

    Advertisement

    However, in a previous statement from May, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized the company's commitment to anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance. Tether reported employment of a highly qualified team specializing in transaction analysis and collaboration with Chainalysis to pinpoint wallets potentially associated with illegal activity or attempts to circumvent sanctions.

    Related
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 06:15
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Beyond SHIB, DOGE: Meme Coin Recovery Brings Unexpected Result
    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week

    This commitment extends to active cooperation with law enforcement agencies. Tether reports collaborations with over 124 agencies across 40 countries, resulting in the freezing of wallets exceeding $1.3 billion in total. 

    Notably, in the past year alone, Tether has voluntarily responded to 198 law enforcement requests to freeze wallets, with 90 originating from the U.S. government. This collaborative effort has led to over $639 million being frozen.

    Related
    Binance Bans 297 Accounts: Here's Why
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 10:53
    Binance Bans 297 Accounts: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    While the exact reason behind the $140 million freeze remains undisclosed, Tether's past statements indicate a strong focus on AML and sanctions compliance. Its cooperation with law enforcement suggests these frozen addresses may have been linked to potentially suspicious activity. Tether itself did not provide information about blocked wallets.

    #Tether #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 7,594% Gain Awakens Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet: Details
    Jul 15, 2024 - 15:46
    7,594% Gain Awakens Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crypto Exchanges Record Big Drop in Trading Volumes
    Jul 15, 2024 - 15:46
    Crypto Exchanges Record Big Drop in Trading Volumes
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image $40 Million Ethereum Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Jul 15, 2024 - 15:46
    $40 Million Ethereum Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Panasonic, IBM partner with Constellation Network to debut its DoD-vetted "Blockchain of Blockchains" in Global Hackathon
    Explore the synergy of blockchain and AI at the brand new virtual Blockchain & AI Expo 2024
    The Asia Business Show 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $140 Million USDT Frozen by Tether: What Happened?
    7,594% Gain Awakens Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet: Details
    Crypto Exchanges Record Big Drop in Trading Volumes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD