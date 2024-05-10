Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Issues Major USDT Warning: "US Government Is Going After Tether"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The stunning warning was one of the highlights of a wide-ranging conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 18:39
    Ripple CEO Issues Major USDT Warning: "US Government Is Going After Tether"
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    During a recent conversation with Chris Vasquez, the host of the "World Class," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse issued a major warning about Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer. 

    "The US government is going after Tether. That is clear to me," he stressed. 

    "I view Tether as a very important part of the ecosystem" the Ripple CEO noted. He finds it hard to predict the exact impact that it will have on the ecosystem. 

    Tether's flagship USDT stablecoin is currently valued at $111 billion, according to CoinGecko data.   

    Being Ripple's CEO is "lonely"  

    During the conversation, the Ripple CEO recalled that he was exposed to Bitcoin around 2012. However, he was skeptical of the idea that the cryptocurrency could replace banks. This is why Ripple's approach, which aimed to combine traditional finance with cryptocurrencies, made more sense to him. 

    Garlinghouse revealed that he had an opportunity to work at ride-sharing giant Uber, but he realized that this was not going to change his life in a meaningful way. At that point, he was willing to take risks. While communicating with Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Garlinghouse became intrigued by the "audacious" concept of the Internet of Value as well as potential use cases for the XRP token.  

    Related
    SHIB Secures Second Spot in MarketVector's Meme Coin Index, Ripple CTO Breaks Silence as to Whether He Is Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    At the same time, Garlinghouse, who was promoted to the CEO of Ripple back in 2016, admits that he feels "lonely" at the helm of the company since he does not have peers like he did at Yahoo. 

    "I broke down crying" 

    Garlinghouse admitted that getting sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marked "a pretty dark time" for Ripple. 

    He stressed that Ripple's employees felt like they were "part of the mission" since the company was transparent about the developments in the legal battle. "It brought us together," he added. 

    Related
    Cardano Unveils Crucial Upgrade as Price Aims for Rebound

    Meanwhile, July 13, 2023, the day Ripple scored a partial victory against the SEC, marked the highest high for the company, according to Garlinghouse. "I broke down crying," he confessed during the conversation.   

    Crypto is not going away 

    Garlinghouse is convinced that the SEC is not going to succeed in curtailing the crypto industry. The current regulatory pressure will be viewed as merely a bump down the road for the crypto market. 

    The Ripple boss says that he could not trade crypto since it is hard for him to predict specific timelines.

    Speaking of "black swan" events that could affect the industry, Garlinghouse does not see quantum computing as a potential threat to crypto. 

    #Ripple News #Tether News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Eyes Crazy Anomaly with 4,000,000% Surge in Bulls Liquidations
    2024/05/10 18:48
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Crazy Anomaly with 4,000,000% Surge in Bulls Liquidations
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Secures Second Spot in MarketVector's Meme Coin Index, Ripple CTO Breaks Silence as to Whether He Is Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/10 18:48
    SHIB Secures Second Spot in MarketVector's Meme Coin Index, Ripple CTO Breaks Silence as to Whether He Is Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image This Bull Run Might Skip Ethereum (ETH): Opinion
    2024/05/10 18:48
    This Bull Run Might Skip Ethereum (ETH): Opinion
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    DappCon Unveils 2024 Agenda and Speaker Lineup
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Issues Major USDT Warning: "US Government Is Going After Tether"
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Crazy Anomaly with 4,000,000% Surge in Bulls Liquidations
    SHIB Secures Second Spot in MarketVector's Meme Coin Index, Ripple CTO Breaks Silence as to Whether He Is Satoshi: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD