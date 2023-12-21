Advertisement
AD

US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
US government takes complete ownership of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) linked to Silk Road
Thu, 12/21/2023 - 07:40
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The United States Court of Appeals has finalized the seizure of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) linked to the now-defunct dark world marketplace, Silk Road. While the judgment for this massive Bitcoin forfeiture was passed in August of this year, it officially comes into effect as of Dec. 20, 2023.

Advertisement

Related
U.S. Government Seizes $3.4 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Silk Road Scammer

This fund is arguably one of the largest forfeitures of all time, and it involves a combination of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), respectively. The court filing listed the U.S. government as the Plaintiff alongside two Claimants, including Ilija Matukso and Battle Born Investment Company. Ross Ulbricht, the Silk Road marketplace founder, was named the Respondent.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) initially seized the funds in 2020, valued at more than $1 billion at the time. Though it has been exploring ways to take complete ownership of the asset since that time, considerable movements have been recorded over the past couple of years.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the 69,370 BTC is valued at $3,027,033,482.20 based on the current price of Bitcoin, pegged at $43,636.06.

Silk Road Bitcoin billed for liquidation

Based on the historical trends of the U.S. DOJ and the government in general, the forfeited Bitcoin and crypto assets are likely doomed for liquidation soon. As reported earlier by U.Today, the government has conducted a series of sell-offs with 9,800 BTC, amounting to $215.7 million sold off as of March this year.

Related
Silk Road Crypto Sale: US Govt Sells 9,800 BTC, Aims to Offload 41,500 More

While there is no template or schedule for this sell-off, the plans to offload more than 45,000 more BTC were uncovered at the time. This sell-off comes despite the incarceration of Ross Ulbricht since he was nabbed back in 2013.

With this forfeiture, another precedent is set and generally underscores how governments have absolute power over the digital currency ecosystem.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
2023/12/21 08:02
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image $45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
2023/12/21 07:38
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
2023/12/21 07:38
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
Millions of XRP Secured by Major Exchange to Enhance Reserve Stability
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
US Court Finalizes Forfeiture of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) From Silk Road
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
$45K Remains Major Resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Elon Musk's X Suffers Global Outage
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Chainlink (LINK) on Reversal Point, Aims for 20% Rally
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Solana Now Ahead of Ethereum in DEX Trading Volume
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
Ripple CEO Announces Compliance-First Strategy
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
SHIB Price Analysis for December 20
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
Bloomberg Analyst Shares New Take on Bitcoin ETF Approval Timeline
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BlackRock Inches Closer to Bitcoin ETF, Shibarium Hits Record 130 Million Inscriptions, Ethereum's Buterin Makes Large Transfer to Coinbase Wallet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all
Advertisement
AD