Silk Road Crypto Sale: US Govt Sells 9,800 BTC, Aims to Offload 41,500 More

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The US Government has sold 9,800 BTC, amounting to $215.7 million, from the historic seizure connected to the Silk Road dark web case, according to a recent court filing
Silk Road Crypto Sale: US Govt Sells 9,800 BTC, Aims to Offload 41,500 More
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent court filing, the US Government revealed it sold 9,800 BTC on March 14 for a total of $215,738,154.98, with net proceeds amounting to $216 million.

This is part of the Bitcoin sum seized in November 2021 from James Zhong, who pled guilty to unlawfully obtaining over 50,000 Bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web in 2012.

The government aims to offload approximately 41,500 more BTC connected to the case.

The court filing outlined that the remaining Bitcoin is expected to be liquidated in four more batches throughout this calendar year.

The original seizure of approximately 50,676 Bitcoin from Zhong's residence was valued at over $3.36 billion at the time, making it the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the history of the US Department of Justice.

Related
Tron Founder Justin Sun to Switch to Crypto Regulation, Here’s What’s Happening
Silk Road was an infamous online marketplace on the dark web, operating from 2011 until 2013. It facilitated the sale and purchase of illegal drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods and services.

The platform used Bitcoin as its primary currency, allowing users to conduct transactions with a high level of anonymity. In 2015, the platform's founder, Ross Ulbricht, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison following a groundbreaking prosecution by the Southern District of New York.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 'XRP Rival' Narrows Gap in Price Action as Stellar (XLM) up 20% in 5 Days
03/31/2023 - 17:00
'XRP Rival' Narrows Gap in Price Action as Stellar (XLM) up 20% in 5 Days
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here Are 3 Scenarios for Cardano, As ADA Reaches Pivotal Price Levels
03/31/2023 - 17:00
Here Are 3 Scenarios for Cardano, As ADA Reaches Pivotal Price Levels
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano Hydra Nears Mainnet Release as Ecosystem Expands: Details
03/31/2023 - 16:45
Cardano Hydra Nears Mainnet Release as Ecosystem Expands: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide