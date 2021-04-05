Uniswap Listed CLVA Token of Clever DeFi Against Ethereum (ETH)

Clever DeFi, an Ethereum-based "yield farming" protocol with periodic payouts, added its CLVA token to Uniswap (UNI), a flagship decentralized crypto exchange on Ethereum (ETH). As a result, CLVA holders can seamlessly exchange their tokens via Ethers and provide liquidity to the first-ever CLVA/ETH pool.

CLVA listed on Uniswap, trading has begun

According to the official announcement by the Clever DeFi team, its token, CLVA, is now avaliable on Uniswap (UNI) exchange in a pair with Ethereum (ETH). CLVA was added to Uniswap's asset suite on March 17, at 12:00 a.m. UTC.

Image by Uniswap

Since its inception, the amount of liquidity in the CLVA/ETH pool increased has eightfold and is eyeing the $1 million milestone. The total number of CLVA holders has now surpassed 3,100.

The team outlines that, besides trading on a world-leading decentralized exchange, Clever (CLVA) token remains a good instrument for transferring value in seconds. Liquidity provision is one more way to benefit CLVA/ETH holders.

Uniswap (UNI) distributes 0.3 percent of transaction fees from every liquidity pool between token holders. As a result, yet another opportunity to benefit from idle crypto holding is available for CLVA holders.

Clever DeFi stresses that the listing campaign of CLVA will be expanded to new centralized exchanges. CLVA has secured listing on P2PB2B as of March 23rd, 2021 and is actively trading there also while many more platforms are being considered by the project. "Yield Farming" opportunities outside of Uniswap and P2PB2B will be introduced soon.

Multi-purpose decentralized protocol with predetermined payouts

Clever DeFi implemented original token minting and a reward dissemination design. During the early bird minting phase, investors had the opportunity to "mint" CLVA tokens at a cheap rate. Those who did not miss this chance minted 339,927 CLVA tokens, which is roughly equal to 727 Ethers

The Clever DeFi lifespan has 888 fortnightly cycles. Once every cycle closes, token holders receive set interest rewards of up to 11% bi-weekly. CLVA rewards are hard-coded into the protocol codebase and will not be subject to change. Also, liquidity will continue to be injected into CLVA/ETH Uniswap (UNI) pool in the first three cycles.

Thirty-one percent of liquidity will be injected into the pool in the first cycle, while an additional 14 percent will be transferred in the next two cycles. An additional 152,967 CLVA tokens were minted for these purposes in the "early bird" stage.

If you would like to participate in Clever DeFi, you can get CLVA on UniSwap here.