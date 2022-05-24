Uniswap Hits Massive Milestone, Eclipsing $1 Trillion in Trading Volume

Automated market maker Uniswap has surpassed $1 trillion in total trading volume, according to a recent announcement.

It took the exchange a little over a year to record a tenfold increase in its cumulative trading volume. As reported by U.Today, Uniswap surpassed $100 billion in mid-February 2021.



In April, Uniswap Labs, the company behind the leading DEX, launched a venture capital arm that will put funds into various Web3 companies.



Uniswap, which was launched back in November 2018 as a modest start-up by former Siemens AG employee Hayden Adams, emerged as a cryptocurrency giant in 2020 because of the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom. While orderbook-based decentralized exchanges failed to take off in the past, Uniswap emerged as a serious competitor to such centralized market leaders as Binance, Huobi and Coinbase.