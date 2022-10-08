Ultron Foundation Earns Its Place On Future Blockchain Summit In Dubai Among Fastest Growing Layer 1’s

The Ultron Foundation, one of the fastest-growing Layer 1 networks, will be presented at the upcoming Dubai crypto conference organized by the Future Blockchain Summit, where the team will answer user questions and set itself among industry-leading projects and companies.

The team is getting ready to take summit participants on the “space journey” to the future of blockchain technologies and introduce them to the Ultron Foundation roadmap that includes all of the project’s ambitious goals.

Ultron’s NFT & Metaverse advisor, Lennard Arand, CEO of Devla GmbH, will also join the company booth at the summit and deliver his own speech. Ultron’s team will be available to participants during the three days of the event.

The 5th Future Blockchain Summit is the Middle East’s flagship event for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from Oct. 10 to 13, 2022, and will include the most prominent representatives of the digital assets industry.

Over three days of the Future Blockchain Summit, participants will be able to leverage networking opportunities, and join expert conference programs and transformational workshops to explore distinct themes.

Ultron Foundation will be a part of the fastest growing blockchain-related real-world event and position itself among the giants of the industry, such as Binance. Participation in such a major event will highlight Ultron's success in such a short amount of time: the network gained over $190 million of total value locked while only starting on June 1, 2022.

About Ultron Foundation

Ultron Foundation is a relatively young blockchain project with the main goal of offering scalability, security and faster transaction throughputs while not sacrificing one for the other. With the help of newly emerged technologies and its native ULX token, Ultron aims at solving the most relevant issues in the industry.

Ultron Foundation already implemented the most important and popular solutions from the DeFi industry, such as swapping and farming, and keeps on adding new dApps rapidly. By the end of this year, the team is aiming at developing and releasing its own NFT marketplace with a metaverse.

Apart from using time-tested features that attract new investors, Ultron is constantly discovering new growth instruments like the recently described Staking Hub NFT. The ownership of the Staking Hub NFT gives users the right to receive passive digital assets rewards on a daily basis.