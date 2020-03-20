Back
Two Major Investment Fund CEOs Make Opposite Bets on Bitcoin (BTC)

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 14:42
  • Yuri Molchan

    With the BTC halving drawing closer and the recent price crash behind two CEOs of investment funds who seem to be on good terms show totally different take on Bitcoin

Contents

In light of the current equity market decline and the coronavirus pandemic, many started selling their BTC thus causing a major sell-off that pushed the price down 50 percent in just several hours last week.

However, some people just use Bitcoin since they believe it to be a regular tradable commodity. One of them is the CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management, Keith McCullough. At the moment, he shows a deeply bearish sentiment.

The founder of Global Macro Investor, Raoul Pal, is ultra-bullish, as U.Today reported earlier. These two people get on well, as per McCullough’s tweet, however, their bets on Bitcoin seem to have clashed.

‘I was bullish until February’

Keith McCullough has taken to Twitter to say that until February, he was bullish on Bitcoin. However, he sold it in order to hedge risks.

In an earlier tweet, McCullough explains his take on Bitcoin, saying that this is ‘just like any other commodity that trades’. He neither loves or hates it. However, he says that no traders are so passionate on Cocoa as they are on BTC. Why would Bitcoin be an exception?

‘I cannot express how bullish I am on Bitcoin’

Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of Global Macro Investor, has a different view of Bitcoin – he is extremely bullish long term as he tweeted on Thursday.

He also stated that the trust to the current financial system is lost, even though the US government will likely find a way to restore it.

When a Twitter user mentioned Pal’s take to McCullough, the CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management said that he and Pal are on good terms, however, their approach to Bitcoin does not have to be the same.

BTC

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

Bitcoin's Block Time Continues to Increase. How Will It Affect BTC Halving?

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 18:41
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Blockchain behemoth Ripple apparently has massive plans for the upcoming years, according to Ripple's exec

Contents

Radio host Randi Zuckerberg, who is better known as a sister of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recently posted quotes from notable figures in the crypto space with whom she did interviews on Sirius XM. 

One of them was Ripple's senior vice president of product management Asheesh Birla who predicted that Ripple would be 'really taking off' in the next two years. 

"I think will be really taking off in the next 2 years. The world order will be reshuffled using the blockchain technology. I think Asia will lead the pack," he said.  

Garlinghouse agrees

In response to Birla's comment, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, tweeted that he knew what he was talking about.        

It is worth noting that Garlinghouse himself doesn't shy away from revealing Ripple's ambitious goals. During his recent CNN interview, he revealed that the company could branch out into other industry niches beyond cross-border payments.      

Focusing on Asia

Ripple has recently made great progress when it comes to its expansion in the Asian market that is expected to be at the forefront of the new 'world order' with its embracement of the blockchain technology. 

In late February, it teamed up with three South Korean remittance companies before striking a deal with Thailand-based fintech player DeeMoney earlier this week.  

#Ripple News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ripple Prepares to 'Take Off' in Next Two Years with Asia Being Its Main Focus

'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

Bitcoin's Block Time Continues to Increase. How Will It Affect BTC Halving?

